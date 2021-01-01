From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/482 Single Light 13-1/4" Wide LED Pendant Glacier White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 62/482 Single Light 13-1/4" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesPerforated white metal shade produces a pattern of emitted lightCrafted from metalIncludes (1) 14 watt GU24 LED bulbCord hung designUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-1/8"Width: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsWire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: PAR30Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 14 wattsWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 84CRILumens: 860 Glacier White