Nuvo Lighting 62/1603 Caper 2 Light 36" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Nuvo Lighting 62/1603 Caper 2 Light 36" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light
Nuvo Lighting 62/1603 Caper 2 Light 36" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from plated steelComes with a synthetic shadeIntegrated 39 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 3 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 35-5/8"Extension: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 6.07 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 3315Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 39 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 35000 Vanity Light Brushed Brass