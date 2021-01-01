From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/126 Single Light 5-5/8" Wide Abstract Integrated LED Mini Pendant Hazel Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 62/126 Single Light 5-5/8" Wide Abstract Integrated LED Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from metalFrosted glass shade4.8 watt integrated LED lightingRod mounted designUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 42"Width: 5-5/8"Depth: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 7-5/8"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Shade Diameter: 1/8"Canopy Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 4.8 wattsWattage: 4.8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 84CRILumens: 285 Hazel Bronze