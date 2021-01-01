From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6190401 Sfera 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Cafe Tint Glass Autumn Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6190401 Sfera 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Cafe Tint Glass FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required3" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/2"Width: 4"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 3 lbsChain Length: 3"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Autumn Bronze