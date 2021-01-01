From zline
Zline 619-42 280 - 900 CFM 42 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood Brushed Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Under Cabinet Range Hoods
Advertisement
Zline 619-42 280 - 900 CFM 42 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood Features:900 CFM blower can quickly clear the air from your kitchenStainless steel baffle filter is easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacityLED lighting for illuminating your cooking surfaceTouch controls allow for easy control of lighting and fan3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 280, 460, 670, 900Sones: 0.6, 1.1, 1.5, 2.5Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDNominal Width: 42"Height: 10"Depth: 22"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 385 Under Cabinet Range Hoods Brushed Stainless Steel