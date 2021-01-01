From z-lite
Z-Lite 616-6S Titan 6 Light 33" Tall Opal Glass Globe Wall Sconce with Halogen Bulbs Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Z-Lite 616-6S Titan 6 Light 33" Tall Opal Glass Globe Wall Sconce with Halogen Bulbs Bold modern lines paired with soft and elegant detailing define the unique Tian collection. The Brushed Nickel finish paired with Matte Opal globe shades contemporize the Tian Collection.Features Constructed from steelMatte opal glass shadesIncludes (6) 75 watt G9 Halogen bulbsMountable vertically or horizontallyDimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 33-1/4"Width: 15"Extension: 8-1/4"Depth: 8-1/4"Product Weight: 6.8 lbsElectrical Specifications Total Max Wattage: 450 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenVoltage: 120 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel