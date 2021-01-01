From la crosse technology
La Crosse Technology 616-41667-INT Black Atomic Projection Alarm Clock with Temperature
Projects time, indoor, outdoor temperature, or alternate all on the wall or ceiling; Projection brightness control and 270° arm rotation for proper viewing Atomic time and date (manual set option); Automatically updates for Daylight Saving Time (AUTO/ON/OFF option); 7 Time zones: AST, EST, CST, MST, PST, AKT, HAT 1" time digits; 12/24 Hour mode with 10 minute snooze alarm; Adjustable white backlight (4 levels, plus OFF) with auto dim Monitors Indoor and Wireless Outdoor temperature (°F/°C) with trend arrows; Charge devices with 1 amp USB charging port; Customized calendar: full weekday, day/month/date, alarm time Clock: Requires 5.0V power adapter (optional) 3 AAA Alkaline batteries (not included) for power loss; TX141-Bv3 Wireless Temperature Sensor: 2 AA batteries (not included)