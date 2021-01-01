From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 615093S Sebring 8" Wide LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Brushed Stainless Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 615093S Sebring 8" Wide LED Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a seedy glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes 12" total downrod lengthIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 700Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 9 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Stainless