Minwax 61480444 PolyShades - Stain & Polyurethane in 1 Step, quart, Bombay Mahogany, Gloss

Enhances wood grain by combining beautiful rich stain color and long-lasting polyurethane protection in one easy step Can be used over polyurethane finishes, so you can change the color of your finished wood, without removing the existing finish Reduces finishing time To learn how PolyShades can help you easily change the color of your stained or polyurethane finished wood, view the PolyShades Color Transformation Guide Cleans up with mineral spirits For use on interior wood surfaces Great color options to choose from Cleans up with mineral spirits For use on interior wood surfaces Great color options to choose from, Weight: 2.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Minwax