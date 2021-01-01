From design house
Design House 613430 Brookings 15" x 30" Double Door Wall Cabinet White Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 30 Inch
Advertisement
Design House 613430 Brookings 15" x 30" Double Door Wall Cabinet Design House 613430 Features:Constructed of solid woodInterior has a White finishCabinet is shipped fully assembledIncludes soft close hingesCovered under Design House's 1 year limited warrantyDesign House 613430 Specifications:Overall Height: 15"Overall Width: 30"Overall Depth: 12"Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Doors: 2 30 Inch White