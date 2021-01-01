From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6124901 Socorro 11" Wide Pendant Stardust Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6124901 Socorro 11" Wide Pendant Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 12-3/8"Width: 10-1/2"Depth: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 3.7lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Stardust