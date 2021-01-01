Moen 6121 Double Handle Centerset Bathroom Faucet from the Kingsley Collection (Valve Included) Brushed Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Moen 6121 Double Handle Centerset Bathroom Faucet from the Kingsley Collection (Valve Included) Product Features: Metal faucet body construction ensures durability and reliability for the life of the faucet Covered under Moen's limited lifetime faucet warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use The Kingsley Collection provides a new way for enthusiasts of traditional style to make their bathrooms stand out Combining a classic antique look with modern functionality, this line of faucets offers the best of both worlds Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Includes pop-up drain assembly ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content WaterSense certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Complete with required valve system Designed for use with standard US plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet Product Technologies / Benefits: WaterSense/Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 6-3/4" (measured from counter top to the highest part on faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/2" (measured from counter top to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-3/8" (measured from the center of faucet base to the center of spout outlet) Installation Type: Centerset (spout and valves/handles are combined on the same base unit) Number of Holes Required For Installation: 3 Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 4" Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 3/4" 2 handles included with faucet Valve Type: 1224 cartridge design Variations: 6121: This model 6101: This model with low arch spout 6102: Single hole version of this model T6105: Widespread version of this model with low arch spout T6107: Wall mount version of this model T6125: Widespread version of this model Double Handle Brushed Nickel