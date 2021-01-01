Hooker Furniture 6120-90460-05 Cascade Modern Casual California King Sleigh Bed Pebble Beach Burlap Indoor Furniture Beds Sleigh

Hooker Furniture 6120-90460-05 Cascade Modern Casual California King Sleigh Bed Create a resort-like retreat in your master bedroom with this statement bed in the organic Pebble Beach lacquered burlap finish and trimmed in oak veneers in a soft taupe Terrain color for a serene color palette. Includes headboard, footboard and rails. Features: Finished in a lacquered burlap Includes headboard, footboard, and rails Wood trim is distressed with dry brushing Created with White Oak solids and burlap Designed for California King size 65"H x 85.5"W x 93"D (head to foot) 250 lbs Brand new collection - availability begins June 2021 Designed to interject a sense of calm and tranquility into interior spaces, the Cascade Collection creates an elegant - yet livable retreat from our modern day, fast-paced lifestyles. Characterized by its light and airy neutral color palette and use of mixed materials including oak, lacquered burlap, metal accents and champagne-tone hardware, the collection's modern styling can easily find its way into a variety of interiors across the country. As soothing as water falling from a steep rocky slope, the Cascade Collection was designed to spark Zen, tranquility and calmness in any living space. Sleigh Pebble Beach Burlap