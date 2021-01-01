Hooker Furniture 6120-75400-80 Cascade 23"W Modern Casual Upholstered Dining Chair with Arms Benavento / Gesso Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining

Hooker Furniture 6120-75400-80 Cascade 23"W Modern Casual Upholstered Dining Chair with Arms *Must be purchased in quantities of "2"* - Singles or odd quantities will not be shipped Chic and comfortable with a calming color palette pairing a creamy-colored crackled gesso finish and a soft neutral seat and back upholstered in a performance fabric, the Cascade Upholstered Arm Chair offers a relaxing retreat from your fast-paced lifestyle. Features: Must be purchased in quantities of 2 - single or odd# chair orders will not be shipped Upholstered seat and back Performace fabric for durability and ease of cleaning Tack in floor glides for legs to protect flooring Frame features a textured gesso finish with crackle Height: 36", seat height: 20" Width: 23.25" Depth: 24.5" Designed to interject a sense of calm and tranquility into interior spaces, the Cascade Collection creates an elegant - yet livable retreat from our modern day, fast-paced lifestyles. Characterized by its light and airy neutral color palette and use of mixed materials including oak, lacquered burlap, metal accents and champagne-tone hardware, the collection's modern styling can easily find its way into a variety of interiors across the country. As soothing as water falling from a steep rocky slope, the Cascade Collection was designed to spark Zen, tranquility and calmness in any living space. Dining Benavento / Gesso