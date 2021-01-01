Hooker Furniture 6120-75203-80 Cascade Modern Casual 60" Round Pedestal Dining Table Terrain Taupe Indoor Furniture Tables Dining

Hooker Furniture 6120-75203-80 Cascade Modern Casual 60" Round Pedestal Dining Table Designed to interject a sense of calm and tranquility into interior spaces, the Cascade Collection creates an elegant - yet livable retreat from our modern day, fast-paced lifestyles. Characterized by its light and airy neutral color palette and use of mixed materials including oak, lacquered burlap, metal accents and champagne-tone hardware, the collection's modern styling can easily find its way into a variety of interiors across the country. As soothing as water falling from a steep rocky slope, the Cascade Collection was designed to spark Zen, tranquility and calmness in any living space. Features: This collection is brand new - please reach out for lead time if stock status reflects special order Designed for dining for 4 Foot levelers added for stable placement Table top is distressed with dry brushing Table base features a crackled gesso finish Chairs not included: 6120-75400-80-2PK, or 6120-75410-80-2PK 60" Round x 30" High Dining Terrain Taupe