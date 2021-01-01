From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 612 Rylee 12 Light 32" Wide Beaded Waterfall Chandelier Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Crystorama Lighting Group 612 Rylee 12 Light 32" Wide Beaded Waterfall Chandelier FeaturesA design that uses an emphasis on natural, organic, and raw materials to create an earthy and casual atmosphere.Antique Gold metal finish, perfect for farmhouse & rustic settings.Constructed of steelSloped ceiling compatibleUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 46"Width: 32"Product Weight: 36.71 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Antique Gold