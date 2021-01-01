From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6113500 Isabelle One-Light Outdoor Wall Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Westinghouse 6113500 Isabelle One-Light Outdoor Wall Fixture Add a traditional touch to your home with the Isabelle outdoor wall lantern. The fixture's clear hand-blown seeded glass adds an inviting ambiance. Install this outdoor wall sconce by your front or back entryway or garage door. Add an accent to your porch, deck, or balcony.Features:Outdoor rated fixtureHeight from center of outlet box 5-1/2 inBack plate diameter 6-1/2 inUses one 60-watt medium-base light bulb (not included)ETL/CETL listed for safetyBacked by a five-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanshipIncludes installation instructions and mounting hardware Oil Rubbed Bronze