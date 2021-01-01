From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6112300 Lauderdale 11-Inch 19-Watt LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Westinghouse 6112300 Lauderdale 11-Inch 19-Watt LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture The Lauderdale 11-Inch Dimmable LED Indoor Flush Mount Light Fixture brings a contemporary touch to any room. The fixture's round frosted shade filters light beautifully. Sleek bands bring bold definition to the look. Install in rooms with high or low ceilings, enjoy welcoming light in a living room, kitchen, bedroom, or hallway. ETL/CETL listed for safety, this fixture is backed by a five-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.Features:Dimmable when used with a compatible dimming switchIntegrated 19-watt LED is equivalent to 1-100 watt incandescent bulbIncludes installation instructions and mounting hardware Flush Mount Brushed Nickel