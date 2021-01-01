Rogue Decor 611120 Halo 3 Light 29" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From rogue decor
Rogue Decor 611120 Halo 3 Light 29" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesHandcrafted from recycled and eco-friendly materialsFinished with ultra low V.O.C. finishesManufactured from glass and steelMade in PhilippinesIncludes 15 watt Integrated LED lightingUL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 29"Extension: 8-1/8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 9"Backplate Depth: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 5 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRILumens: 500 Vanity Light Polished Chrome