61110RB6 eXtreme 6+ QuickPort Connector CAT 6 Brown
Best Quality Guranteed. Connector body is high-impact, fire-retardant plastic rated UL 94V-1 TIA/EIA channel performance limits total length of patching and equipment cords to 32 feet (10 meters) per TIA/EIA-568-B 14 colors for color-coding or organization; available in six standard lengths All connectors feature standard QuickPort compatibility and universal color coded wiring labels eXtreme 6+ system components meet or exceed the requirements for channel and component-level performance for TIA/EIA Category 6, cULus Listed, NOM and ACA