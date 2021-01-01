Elk Lighting 611-LED Jewelstone 3 Light LED Pendant Classic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 611-LED Jewelstone 3 Light LED Pendant Product Features:Shade features a mosaic of glass pieces.Designed to cast light in a downward directionSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsTiffany glass will vary slightly in color and patternFully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyBulb Base and Compatibility:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:ADA: NoBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDDimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoGlass Features: Tiffany GlassHeight: 16"LED: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationLumens: 2400Material: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 3Pendant Size: Full SizedPendant Type: Single PendantsProduct Weight: 10 lbsShade Material: GlassUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 40.5Watts Per Bulb: 13.5ELK Lighting, headquartered in the United States is a premier designer and importer of indoor and outdoor residential, designer and commercial lighting fixtures, decorative accessories and furniture. An award winning team of international designers and engineers ensure that each product is created with uncompromising detail and unparalleled design. Classic Bronze