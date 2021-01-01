From rogue decor
Rogue Decor 610460 Elwood 10 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Antique Gold / Rustic Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Rogue Decor 610460 Elwood 10 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesHand-crafted two-tone finishCenter column is tapered for visual flowCustom hanging chainCrafted from recycled steelMade in Philippines Chain mounted fixtureRequires (10) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 25-1/2"Width: 24"Product Weight: 22.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Gold / Rustic Bronze