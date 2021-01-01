Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shades add privacy to your home without sacrificing the beauty of natural light. The shades feature semi-opaque fabric designed to transform harsh daylight into a soft, filtered glow. Keep the desired privacy while adding beauty and warmth to your windows. The clean, sleek style provides an elegant touch to your decor. Easily layer behind other window coverings as well for a coordinated look. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 61-in x 48-in Gray Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | CCLFLG610480