GOOD & GRACIOUS 86.61 in. Dark Gray Polyester 4-Seats Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Storage Chaise

Love and life need to be decorated with heart. You can choose all the beautiful things to walk with life. Warm interior furniture and decoration can also bring happiness. Imagine how convenient and amazing it is to have a set of sofa and convert it into a bed at any time. It is such a sofa bed that can save space for you. When you don't need it, you can turn the bed into a sofa for daily use. You can stay with the guests on this sofa or watch a movie on the sofa bed at night, The sofa will open into a bed, no longer need to worry that there is no extra space in the room. In addition, there is a large storage space at the bottom of the chaise of this sofa bed, which is convenient for placing pillows or clothes. All in all, this is a perfect sofa bed combination. Color: Dark Gray.