Maxim 6098 South Park 3 Light Outdoor Post Light Burnished Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Maxim 6098 South Park 3 Light Outdoor Post Light Product Features:Post Lights cast a wide spread of light - increasing visibility on walkways or entry waysHousing is constructed of brass - providing years of reliable performanceFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyAmbient Light Casts Soft Generalized Illumination Over a Wide AreaCapable of being dimmedPair this post light with outdoor wall sconces from the South Park Collection for a uniform look of eleganceUltra secure mounting assembly keeps light firmly in place for years to comeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookProduct Specifications:Height: 23.5" (measured from bottom of shade or bulb to highest point on fixture)Width: 12" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Light Source: Incandescent Candelabra (E12) base socketBulb Included: NoPower Usage Max: 120 watts (at 120 V)Location Rating: Wet LocationSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoDark Sky: NoMotion Sensor: NoPhotocell: NoSolar: NoPost Included: No Single Head Post Lights Burnished