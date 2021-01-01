Quorum International 6084-4 Delta 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quorum International 6084-4 Delta 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Stunning and stylish, but with a hint of modern class, this gorgeous twelve light up lighting multi-light chandelier is the perfect addition to the contemporary home. Beautiful Satin Opal glass shades are held at the end of graceful curves and supported by a bold central stem, while 360 watts of bright light shine through, offering soft, diffuse light to perfectly light your home.Features:Angular simple modern styleSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 17.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Number of Bulbs: 4Number of Tiers: 1Shade Material: GlassShade Type: FrostedUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 240Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 24.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Satin Nickel