From great northern popcorn

Great Northern Popcorn 6072 Great Northern Black Little Bambino Table Top Retro Machine Popcorn Popper, 2.5oz (295717MBZ)

$88.97
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Includes the removable popcorn tray, measuring spoon, measuring cup, and instruction manual 2 control switches and operates at only 330 Watts Power Source: Plugs into household wall outlet Measures approx. 9.4"L x 10.4"W x 25.7"H. Product weight: 11.5 lbs. Great Northern Popcorn 90 Day Warranty on machine., Manufacturer: Great Northern Popcorn

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com