Kwikset 606DNL Dorian Lever Dummy Interior Pack Antique Nickel Handleset Interior Pack Dummy

Kwikset 606DNL Dorian Lever Dummy Interior Pack Interior Pack (Dummy) Function: Includes a blank rose for the interior side of the deadbolt and an interior knob or lever. No thumbturn will be included and the knob is stiff and non-operational. Interior packs are required where a handleset does not specifically come with the interior knob or lever mechanisms.Etched detailing at the tip of the lever lends an air of elegant sophistication to the Dorian. Its graceful styling feels right at home in a wide range of décor. This is the interior trim for the 699 model handlesets.Interior Rosette has EXPOSED SCREWS and are not concealed on the interior side.The dummy design performs only decorative and pulling functionsIncludes Single Interior Dorian LeverNon-handed lever design to fit both right and left handed doorsTo be paired with 699 Handlesets by KwiksetKwik-Install InstallationImages shown without deadbolt Dummy Antique Nickel