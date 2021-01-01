From nameeks

Nameeks 6067 Toscanaluce Wall Mounted Towel Ring Transparent Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nameeks 6067 Toscanaluce Wall Mounted Towel Ring Product Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warranty Constructed out of acrylicCoordinates seemlessly with products from the Toscanaluce Orchidea CollectionPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useAll necessary hardware for installation includedSpecifications:Depth: 2-13/16"Height: 11"Width: 9-3/8" Transparent

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com