Kwikset 605CV Cove Knob Double Cylinder Interior Pack Satin Chrome Handleset Interior Pack Double Cylinder

Kwikset 605CV Cove Knob Double Cylinder Interior Pack Interior Pack (Double Cylinder) Function: Interior packs include the interior side of the deadbolt and a knob or lever for the inside of the door. They are required where a handleset does not specifically come with the interior knob or lever mechanisms. Double cylinder locks are keyed on both sides of the door and can only be locked and unlocked via a key. Please check local codes before installing. This attractive Colonial style knob's traditional design makes a simple yet elegant statement in any home. This is the interior trim for the 689 model handlesets. Interior Rosette has EXPOSED SCREWS and are not concealed on the interior side.Double Cylinder does NOT feature a thumbturn for the deadbolt.Includes Single Interior Colonial Style Cove KnobTo be paired with 689 Handlesets by KwiksetLifetime mechanical and finish warrantyKwik-Install Installation Double Cylinder Satin Chrome