WAC Lighting 6051 Canopy 22" Tall LED Center Mount Path Light - 12 Volt Black / 2700K Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights

WAC Lighting 6051 Canopy 22" Tall LED Center Mount Path Light - 12 Volt Simple and effective landscape lighting. The Canopy LED Path Light features a low-profile form factor that mounts directly into the ground and illuminates downward into the surrounding area. Die casted from aluminum and available in a variety of finishes to complete the look that best suits your needs. The Canopy connects to a 12v landscaping electrical system. Transformer is necessary but not included.Features: Solid Brass construction (BBR) offers enhanced protection against outdoor elementsFactory sealed water tight and IP66 rated for protection against high-pressure water jets and outdoor elementsIncludes Mounting Accessory and direct burial gel filled wire nutsRecommended Spacing for installation 5ft to 9ftSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with a Magnetic Low Voltage DimmerHigh Powered LED: Input: 9-15V AC, Power: 6.5W (9.5VA), Brightness: up to 225 Lm, CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 60,000Standards: UL & cUL 1838 and IP66 Rated for Wet LocationsCovered under a 10 years functional and lifetime finish manufacturer warrantyDimensions: Height: 21-7/8"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Beam Spread: Flood BeamProduct Weight: 5.6 lbsElectrical Specifications: Wattage: 6.5Number of Light Source(s): 1Lumens: 225Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 60000Voltage: 12 Path Lights Black / 2700K