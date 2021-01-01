Kichler 6048 Newport 2 Light 9" Wide ADA Compliant Outdoor Wall Sconce Architectural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Kichler 6048 Newport 2 Light 9" Wide ADA Compliant Outdoor Wall Sconce Using simple shapes, the Newport Collection creates an ultramodern outdoor look for your contemporary home.Features:The white acrylic diffuser softens the glow of the lightADA compliantCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyAdd more to your exterior with these other fixtures from the Newport Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 15.25"Width: 9.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 3.3 lbsHeight to Center of Outlet: 7.75" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 30Maximum Wattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Outdoor Wall Sconces Architectural Bronze