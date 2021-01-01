From globe electric
Globe Electric 60330 Sonny 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade Satin Indoor Lighting Pendants
Globe Electric 60330 Sonny 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 61-5/8"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-5/8"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3.74 lbsShade Height: 10-1/16"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulb Included: No Satin