Globe Electric 60312 Harrow Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Globe Electric 60312 Harrow Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionClear glass shadeDimmable(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredVintage Edison bulb recommended to complete look(4) 11-3/16" downrods includedRated for dry locationsEasy installation with included mounting hardwareDimensions Fixture Height: 59-5/8"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 59-5/8"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Shade Height: 6-3/8"Shade Diameter: 8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Gold