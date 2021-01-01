From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 60235/1 Roubaix 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Satin Brass Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 60235/1 Roubaix 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Satin Brass FeaturesComes with a textured amber glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Brown 72" cord includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 84"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 4 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Satin Brass