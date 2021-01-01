Paperproducts Design 602347 Max Mug In A Gift Box, Patti Gay/Two Can Art

BEVERAGE SERVING ESSENTIAL: Treat your guests to a warm cup of Joe with this six-pack, set of two matching decorative Bone China coffee mugs featuring an easy-to-grip handle. EYE-CATCHING DESIGNS: These decorative mugs are perfect for sprucing up your dining room tabletop décor for before or after-dinner hot beverages. Featuring illustrations from well-known artists, these decorative coffee mugs offer a colorful addition to your home décor. DELICATE CONSTRUCTION: Crafted with Bone China, these holiday mugs are durable for regular use and feature a sparkling structure to dress up your next dinner party. ARTISTIC TOUCH: Choose from a variety of unique designs when displaying these decorative coffee mugs, perfect for hot or cold beverages and drinks. Crafted by well-known artists, the designs vary from floral patterns to animal-themed mugs. PAPER PRODUCTS COLLECTION: At Paperproducts Design, we are committed to providing unique German-printed accessories and paper tableware. From paper dinner plates, appetizer plates and napkins to glass trays, kitchen towels and mugs, know that you’re getting high-quality products with exquisite designs., Weight: 0.75 Pounds, Manufacturer: PAPER PRODUCTS DESIGN