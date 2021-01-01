From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 6018 Ashford 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hudson Valley Lighting 6018 Ashford 2 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a metal rectangle shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 10 lbsBackplate Height: 16-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass