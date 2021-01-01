From maxim
Maxim 60149 Hotel 1 Light 48" Tall LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp with Tapered Fabric Shade Polished Chrome Lamps Floor Lamps Swing Arm Lamps
Maxim 60149 Hotel 1 Light 48" Tall LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp with Tapered Fabric Shade Inspired design for hospitality and residences, this collection features white Wafer fabric shades and heavy polished chrome arms that characterize the quality of these products. The adjustable swing arm in this collection allows you to direct the light source to your preference. All fixtures include LED lamping.Features:Fabric shadeMade from steelConvenient swing arm designDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleIncludes (1) 16 watt integrated LED bulbCapable of being dimmedDimensions:Height: 48"Width: 46.5"Maximum Height: 73.25"Minimum Height: 48"Wire Length: 98.5"Product Weight: 15.87 lbsMinimum Height: 48"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 16Wattage: 16LED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 1120Color Temperature: 3000K Swing Arm Lamps Polished Chrome