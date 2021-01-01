From quorum international
Quorum International 6010-9 Spencer 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier Classic Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quorum International 6010-9 Spencer 9 Light 29" Wide Chandelier Features Includes clear seedy glass shades (9) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 31" Width: 29" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 540 watts Number of Bulbs: 9 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Classic Nickel