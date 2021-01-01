Sonneman 6007 Puri 1 Light Pendant Satin Nickel with Silver Organza Shade Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 6007 Puri 1 Light Pendant Puri, where a delicate transparent wisp of organza silk floats on captured air, surrounding the softly diffused illumination of a white linen shade. The linen shade illuminates the subtle colors of Puri’s ring of silk, creating a stunning modern beauty.Features:Silver or Bronze Organza Shade10' Adjustable CordLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GU24: The GU24 bulb base is used with self ballasted twist lock compact fluorescent bulbs and has a pin spread of 24 mm.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Diameter: 8"Energy Efficient: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 17" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniProduct Weight: 5 lbsShade: YesShade Color: Bronze, SilverShade Diameter: 8"Shade Height: 13"Shade Shape: CylinderUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel with Silver Organza Shade