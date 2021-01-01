Z-Lite 6006F Mersesse 4 Light 12" Wide Cut Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Z-Lite 6006F Mersesse 4 Light 12" Wide Cut Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Light Elegance abounds with the Mersesse collection. Cut crystal surrounded with laser cut rectangular frames set in square and rectangular fixtures. Finished in Brushed Nickel or Chrome, the Mersesse collection is a jewel for any home. Metropolitan style and classic beauty tell the tale of this elegant flush mount ceiling light. Arranged in an orderly squared frame, cut crystal shades offer a partial glimpse of romantic candelabra-style bulb mounts that add versatility. Features Laser cut steel frame accented by clear cut crystals Constructed of steel, adorned with cut crystal Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 9-1/2" Width: 12" Depth: 12" Product Weight: 2.2 lbs Canopy Width: 12" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable: Yes Flush Mount Brushed Nickel