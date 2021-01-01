From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 60047-3L Menlow Park 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 60047-3L Menlow Park 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternConstructed from metal and glassIncludes hand blown glass shadesRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze