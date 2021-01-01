From praxis

6000450 MIMO Antenna with 2 TS9 Connectors Retail Packaging Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Improve performance of your mobile broadband devices when indoors or in fringe zones with this portable antenna, covering a wide band spectrum (700MHz to 2600MHz). Usable indoors or outdoors. Frequency Bands: 700-906/1710-1990/2110-2170/2500-2700 MHz. Improve performance in areas with low 3G or 4G signal strength. 2x TS-9 connectors; 1 meter long cable; Up to 2.5 dB gain Compatible with M2 (MR2100), M1 (MR1100), AC790, AC810, LB1120, LB1121, LB2120.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com