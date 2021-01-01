From rhode island novelty
60001 RapidRun MultiFormat Runner Cable InWall CMGRated 10 Feet 304 Meters
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Optimized for high density, multi-format signal applications over a single cable Using pre-terminated Break-away flying leads and wall plates with an in-wall runner ensures flexible, efficient, high quality connections for all types of equipment, with no field terminations. Use this CMG-rated Multi-Format Runner for in-wall installations that support high density, multi-format applications. Whether hanging a projector in a modern 21st century classroom or installing a commercial digital signage system, a clean, crisp signal will be delivered every time. Connector 1: (1) RapidRun 15-pin Female Connector 2: (1) RapidRun 15-pin Female 60001