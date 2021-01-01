From currey and company
Currey and Company 6000-0479 Masonic 31" Tall Arc Table Lamp Painted Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Currey and Company 6000-0479 Masonic 31" Tall Arc Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a shantung shadeIncludes (1) Medium (E26) bulb when shipped to CaliforniaDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 31"Width: 14-1/2"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 11 lbsCord Length: 6"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 14-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Painted Oil Rubbed Bronze