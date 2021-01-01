From currey and company
Currey and Company 6000-0462 Kolor Brown 31" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Earth / Brown Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Currey and Company 6000-0462 Kolor Brown 31" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from ceramic, optic crystalComes with a shantung shadeIncludes (1) Medium (E26) bulb when shipped to CaliforniaDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs3 Way switchRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 31"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 13 lbsCord Length: 6"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 17"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Earth / Brown