Currey and Company 6000-0457 Milner Caramel 27" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Cream / Caramel Lamps Table Lamps
Currey and Company 6000-0457 Milner Caramel 27" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from porcelainComes with a linen and cotton shadeIncludes (1) Medium (E26) bulb when shipped to CaliforniaDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs3 Way switchRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 16 lbsCord Length: 6"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 18"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Cream / Caramel