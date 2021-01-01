Currey and Company 6000-0293 Felix Single Light 40" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Natural / Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps

Currey and Company 6000-0293 Felix Single Light 40" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Our Felix Table Lamp is the perfect luminary for the lover of minimalism whether the room it will illuminate is decked out in mid-century modern bravado or has an industrial chic edge. The thin metal spike rising from the natural alabaster base and the matching finial have been treated to an antique brass finish to mimic the tones in the veining on the stone. The rectangular off-white linen shade echoes the shape of the base.FeaturesConstructed of alabaster and metalIncludes off white linen shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsCurrey & Company warrants its products for one year against defects in materials and workmanshipDimensionsHeight: 39-3/4"Width: 15"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Natural / Antique Brass