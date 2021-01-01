From currey and company
Currey and Company 6000-0181 Optimist Single Light 29-1/2" High Vase Table Lamp Pale Blue Glass / Clear Lamps Table Lamps
Currey and Company 6000-0181 Optimist Single Light 29-1/2" High Vase Table Lamp The pear shape of the Optimist table lamp is mouth-blown, pale blue speckled glass. A thick optic crystal base anchors the piece.FeaturesMade of glass and optic crystalRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsFixture includes integrated on / off switchCovered under a limited one year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 29-1/2"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 15-1/2"Extension: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 10.5 lbsShade Height: 10-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Pale Blue Glass / Clear