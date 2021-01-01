From currey and company

Currey and Company 6000-0022 Lilou Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Eggshell Shantung Shade Green and Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps Accent

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Currey and Company 6000-0022 Lilou Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Eggshell Shantung Shade Features:Made of ceramicComes with an eggshell shantung shadeTurn knob multi way socket switchRequires (1) 150 watt incandescent bulbUL rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 31.5"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Shade Height: 11.5"Shade Diameter: 17"Cord Length: 96"Product Weight: 14.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 150wWatts Per Bulb: 150w Accent Lamps Green and Antique Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com