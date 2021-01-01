Currey and Company 6000-0022 Lilou Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Eggshell Shantung Shade Green and Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps Accent

From currey and company
Currey and Company 6000-0022 Lilou Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Eggshell Shantung Shade
Currey and Company 6000-0022 Lilou Single Light 17" Wide Accent Lamp with Eggshell Shantung Shade Features:Made of ceramicComes with an eggshell shantung shadeTurn knob multi way socket switchRequires (1) 150 watt incandescent bulbUL rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 31.5"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Shade Height: 11.5"Shade Diameter: 17"Cord Length: 96"Product Weight: 14.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 150wWatts Per Bulb: 150w Accent Lamps Green and Antique Brass